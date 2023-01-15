Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.10.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $388.47 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $621.00. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

