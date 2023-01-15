Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 114,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 48,591 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $98.12 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.29.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

