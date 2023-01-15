Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 237.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,078 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $9,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

Insider Activity

Chewy Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at $10,217,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,926,072. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -875.02 and a beta of 0.71. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.