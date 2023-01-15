Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CB opened at $227.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $230.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

