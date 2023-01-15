Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,423,000 after buying an additional 2,093,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 62.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,897,000 after buying an additional 369,048 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $2,507,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 475,785 shares of company stock valued at $21,984,376. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $132.45. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

