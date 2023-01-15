Comerica Bank Acquires 1,625 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,695 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,825 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Insider Activity

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

