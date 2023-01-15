Comerica Bank Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 595.2% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $116.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

