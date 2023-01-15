Comerica Bank Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,305,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,904,000 after buying an additional 328,437 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after buying an additional 154,876 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 948,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,363,000 after buying an additional 102,081 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $189.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.41 and its 200 day moving average is $184.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

