Comerica Bank Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE DD opened at $75.20 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.