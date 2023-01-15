Comerica Bank Increases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.87.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EPAM opened at $345.82 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $546.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.