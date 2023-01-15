Comerica Bank Purchases 3,768 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Comerica Bank grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 857,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after acquiring an additional 676,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

