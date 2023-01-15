Comerica Bank Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.02.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

