Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at $25,237,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $23,743,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 117.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,604,000 after buying an additional 225,214 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Down 0.5 %

CMA opened at $68.54 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Comerica Company Profile



Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

