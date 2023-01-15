Cornerstone Capital Inc. Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 150.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 48,637 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 153.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 243.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 109.1% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 247.2% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $122.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.95.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

