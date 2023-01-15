Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,710,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464,583 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CTRA stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

