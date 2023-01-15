Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shot up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.80. 52,529 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 702,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -245.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 25,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $343,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,224,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,159,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,543,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,213,190.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 25,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $343,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,224,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,159,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,693 shares of company stock worth $10,083,558 in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

