Cwm LLC Acquires 2,384 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,149,000. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 194.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,630,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after buying an additional 567,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 381.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 674,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after buying an additional 534,110 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.19 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

