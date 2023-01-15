Cwm LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

