Cwm LLC Acquires 443 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $218.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.36 and its 200-day moving average is $242.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.24 and a 1 year high of $363.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

