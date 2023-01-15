Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1,987.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 842.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 608,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,219,000 after buying an additional 543,809 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

