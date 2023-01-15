Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 269.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Envista by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $35.63 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Envista Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.