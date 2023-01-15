Cwm LLC Buys 1,068 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Match Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,996,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,610,000 after acquiring an additional 456,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,040,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,610,000 after acquiring an additional 566,569 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 139.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

