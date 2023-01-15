Cwm LLC Buys 1,952 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,647 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 247,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82.

