Cwm LLC Buys 2,367 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NYSE VICI opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

