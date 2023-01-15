Cwm LLC Buys 3,862 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 433.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5,074.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,470,000 after purchasing an additional 994,836 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 161.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 39.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.368 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.