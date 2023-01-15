Cwm LLC Buys 80 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $230.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

