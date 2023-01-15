Cwm LLC Buys 819 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

