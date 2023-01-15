Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.