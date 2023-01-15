Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,042.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Matador Resources stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.16. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.50.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

