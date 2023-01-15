Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.46.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.45. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

