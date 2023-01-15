Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

