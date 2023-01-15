Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNP. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 74,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $11.73 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.