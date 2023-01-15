Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

