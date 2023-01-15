Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,544,000 after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after buying an additional 899,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth $56,666,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mosaic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

