Cwm LLC Has $218,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after buying an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $351,299,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,697,000 after buying an additional 419,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,888,000 after buying an additional 428,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $115,175,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.65 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.10.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

