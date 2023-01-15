Cwm LLC Has $226,000 Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDP opened at $74.37 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

