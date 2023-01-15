Cwm LLC Has $235,000 Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tapestry to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

