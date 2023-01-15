Cwm LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $87.42 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $74.96 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.02.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

