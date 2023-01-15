Cwm LLC Has $250,000 Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,104,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,715,000 after buying an additional 83,920 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,170,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,029,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,994,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,304,000 after buying an additional 135,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sterne Agee CRT raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:FRC opened at $128.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $199.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.