Cwm LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Associated Banc by 67.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $859,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.65. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading

