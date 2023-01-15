Cwm LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $73,521,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $55,342,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,715,000 after buying an additional 228,867 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AVB stock opened at $167.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Truist Financial cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Colliers Securities cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.