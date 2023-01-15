Cwm LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.79.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average is $135.59. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $172.01.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

