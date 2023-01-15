Cwm LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

