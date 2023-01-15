Cwm LLC Increases Position in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MV Oil Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 111,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MV Oil Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $15.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.67 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.46%.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

