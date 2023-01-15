Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 14,045.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. Barclays cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

HR opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

