Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 32,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $421.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $428.46 and its 200 day moving average is $422.69.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

