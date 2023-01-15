Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

IXG opened at $75.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.03. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

