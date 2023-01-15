Cwm LLC Purchases 1,336 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

