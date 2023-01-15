Cwm LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $470,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $183.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.18. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $198.62.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

