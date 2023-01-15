Cwm LLC Purchases 323 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 148.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 268.9% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 97,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,711,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.67.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $683.88 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $685.71. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $624.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,485,555 over the last 90 days. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.